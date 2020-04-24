virus

Police log 348 lockdown breaches in Highlands and Islands

April 24, 2020 at 10:13 am

There has been four arrests, and 90 fixed penalty notices have been issued, in relation to the breaking of lockdown guidelines in the Highlands and Islands region since Friday, March 27.

This is according to figure released by Police Scotland today, Friday, as it reminds folk to stay at home in order to protect the NHS and save lives.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham, strategic lead for Police Scotland’s coronavirus response, said: “The people of Scotland have stepped forward during this public health emergency to do their part to protect the NHS and save lives.

“Community policing has a vital role to play in supporting the physical distancing legal requirement to stay at home, which remains the key intervention that can be made during this period.

“In Scotland, we have been able to maintain a highly visible presence in our communities as our officers and staff work round the clock to engage with our fellow citizens, explain these requirements and encourage people to co-operate with them.”

According to the data released by Police Scotlands, the Highlands and Islands has also seen 251 instances of gatherings having to be dispersed by officers, and three incidents in which a person had to be returned home by force.

“The message is clear,” Deputy Chief Constable Graham continued.

“You should only leave the house for very limited purposes, for example for basic necessities, such as food and medicine, for daily exercise, for medical needs or travelling for work which cannot be done at home.

“Avoid driving as much as possible. Use spaces close to home for exercise and do not drive for leisure.

“Do not hold house parties with people from outwith your household.

“As these restrictions persist and the warm weather sustains, people must not be tempted to ignore that message.”

Share this:

Tweet

