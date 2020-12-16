Police liaise with Inverness family as Dingieshowe investigation continues

December 16, 2020 at 5:17 pm

Officers are liaising with the family of a missing Inverness man, following the discovery of human remains on Dingieshowe beach, Police Scotland has confirmed, this afternoon, Wednesday.

According to police, investigations are continuing in an attempt to identify the individual who remains were found on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “An investigation is under way to identify human remains found on the beach at Dingieshowe, Orkney.

“Work is ongoing to confirm the person’s identity and to establish what has happened. Officers continue to liaise with the family of John McKay, however we are unable to confirm anything at this stage.”

