Police ‘justified’ in using taser to subdue assailant

June 4, 2021 at 9:47 am

Police were justified in using a taser to subdue a man who tried to attack officers in Orkney, a review has found.

Two specially trained officers were faced with a violent man brandishing a metal pole and a knife, when they attended a home on February 21.

Police Scotland has welcomed the publication of a report by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) into the incident. This concludes that officers were justified in discharging their tasers during the violent incident, which saw the man threaten to stab police officers as well as shouting and swearing.

The PIRC investigation found that the man had a history of criminal conduct including the use of weapons and violence towards police officers. In the circumstances, the use of taser by both officers was necessary, proportionate and justified.

Orkney area commander, Chief Inspector Ali Garrow, said: “Officers were faced with a violent and dangerous man who was in the process of trying to attack them, and their prompt action managed to stop him and bring a dangerous situation to a safe conclusion.

“I am pleased that PIRC has found that their actions in using a taser were appropriate and proportionate in the circumstances, and the man was subsequently arrested and later sentenced at court.

“Thankfully our officers are not often confronted with situations like this in Orkney, but when they are it is reassuring to know that they have the right equipment to keep themselves and others safe.”

