Police investigate road accident

December 14, 2022 at 2:21 pm

Police are appealing for information in relation to a failure to report an accident in Kirkwall.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on at Cromwell Drive, Kirkwall, on Monday, December 12.

It is believed the incident took place between 6.30am and 11.15am.

If anyone has any information regarding this, they are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or attend at the Kirkwall Police Station.

