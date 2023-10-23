news

Police investigate post van damage

October 23, 2023 at 9:59 am

Police are investigating an incident in which a Royal Mail van which was damaged at the end of a day’s rounds.

The damage is believed to have occurred between 3pm and 5pm on October 4.

The van was parked in the Papdale area of Kirkwall at the time.

According to police, the person responsible made off, without leaving contact details or informing

anyone of the incident.

Officers are seeking any information regarding this incident which may assist their enquiries.

Members of the public can contact 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers

on 0800555111.

Alternatively, members of the public can pass on information by completing a form on website fearless.org — this is completely anonymous and your personal information will not be shared.

