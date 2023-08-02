featured news

Police investigate Hoy vandalism

August 2, 2023 at 11:05 am

Police have issued an appeal for information after an act of extensive vandalism to a to a vehicle parked in Longhope last weekend.

The incident, which involved a silver Subaru, occurred at St Colm’s Quadrant, Longhope, Hoy, between 11pm on Saturday July 29, and 2pm on Sunday, July 30.

A police spokesman said: “The entire passenger side of the vehicle has been scratched, both passenger tyres have slash marks on the tyre walls, and some scratch marks to most of the other panels.”

Police have requested that anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity, or might have camera footage which could assist, to contact them.

Witnesses can contact 101 with information, or report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Alternatively, information can be passed on by completing a form on website fearless.org — this is completely anonymous and your personal information will not be shared.

Members of the public are asked to quote Police reference: PS-20230730-3234.

