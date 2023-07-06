Police investigate hit and run
Police are investigating a hit and run incident which left a highway maintenance vehicle damaged.
The incident took place at Great Western Road car park in Kirkwall, between the afternoon of Wednesday, July 5 and the morning of Thursday, July 6.
The highway maintenance vehicle, which was parked there during that time, has sustained damage to its offside panel.
Anyone with any information, is asked to contact Kirkwall Police Station on 101 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.