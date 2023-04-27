  • Kirkwall
Police investigate guinea pig incident

A guinea pig which was unexpectedly posted through the window of a Kirkwall property has been safely returned to its owner.

This is according to police, who are appealing for information regarding the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said:“We were made aware of a guinea pig which had been put through a window and into a property at Meadowbank in Kirkwall shortly after 12.40am on Thursday, April 27.

“The guinea pig was removed and was unhurt. It has since been returned to its owner.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0111 of April 27.”