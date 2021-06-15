Police investigate after Glaitness gate unhinged

June 15, 2021 at 1:04 pm

Staff and pupils arriving at Glaitness Primary School on Monday morning were met with the result of weekend vandalism.

According to police, significant damage has been caused to a bench and a gate has be pulled off its hinges in the Keelylang area of the school grounds.

This incident is believed to have occurred between 7.30pm on Friday, June 11 and Monday, June 14 at 9.20am. Officers are appealing for information from the public, which could help trace the culprit or culprits.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirkwall police station by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

