Police hunt for van thief as identifying details emerge

March 29, 2021 at 12:29 pm

Continued appeals are being made to trace the culprit behind a van theft in Stromness, in the wake of new information.

It was the early hours of February 28 when the white Volkswagen Caddy was take from the town’s North Pier.

The van was later traced to Warrenfield Crescent in Kirkwall, where it was found locked and unattended.

Thanks to the assistance of members of the public and businesses in the area, police have been able to further information which may identify the van thief.

Officers are asking to community to help them identify a male of light build with dark hair and wearing a long sleeved dark coloured top and dark coloured trousers who was seen to remove the vehicle from the yard area.

Police are particularly keen to hear from any person or business who have private or company CCTV or dashcam footage covering the approaches to the North Pier area and also in Kirkwall town centre, particularly Bridge Street, Albert Street and Broad Street. They would urge these folk to check their systems for any images of a person fitting this description on this date — particularly views of his face.

Police would also be keen to hear from the driver of an all white pick up truck who was driving on Junction Road, Kirkwall, around 3.40am on February 28, who may have passed the van and may also assist in identifying the male driving.

Any other persons who have information which may help in identifying the male are also encouraged to contact Police on 101 or anonymously on crimestoppers quoting incident number NK199/21.

