Police hunt for missing Buddha

October 10, 2022 at 9:59 am

Police are appealing for information following the alleged theft of a Buddha-shaped garden ornament from an address in Kirkwall.

Officers say it was taken from a property on Buttquoy Crescent, and that it is understood two males wearing hooded tops were seen leaving the garden around 1am on Thursday, October 6.

They were seen getting into a white hatchback before driving off in the direction of the junction with Dundas Crescent, according to the Police.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact Kirkwall Police Station on 101.

