Police hunt for Lambholm fire starter

July 1, 2021 at 11:49 am

A small fire damaged a picnic bench in Lambholm, three weekends ago, and police are now on the hunt for those who started it.

According to police, the fire is believed to have originated from a disposable barbeque on Sunday, June 20. It was discovered on a picnic bench outside to the Orkney Wine Company, Lambholm.

The fire caused damage to the bench, which was close to the Visitor Centre at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the damage or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area is asked to contact Kirkwall Police Station on 101 or crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

