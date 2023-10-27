featured news

Police confirm diver’s death

October 27, 2023 at 5:59 pm

One of two divers involved in an incident at a vessel near Houton this Friday morning has died, police have confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.35am on Friday, 27 October, 2023, we were made aware of concern for two divers being brought by boat to Houton Pier, Orkney.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The second male diver, aged 58, was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin are aware.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

Share this:

Tweet

