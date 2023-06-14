breaking news

Police confirm death following Hatston Slip incident

June 14, 2023 at 12:25 pm

Police have confirmed the death of a man, following an incident at the Hatston Slip this Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to what is understood to have been reports of a person in a wheelchair in the sea, by the slip.

Crews from the RNLI, Coastguard, fire, ambulance and police attended the scene.

Police in attendance have confirmed this afternoon that man involved in the incident died at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman later added: “We were called around 11.10am on Wednesday, June 14, to a report of a concern for person in the Seafire Road area, St Ola, Kirkwall.

“Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

No further information is available at this time.

