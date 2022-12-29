featured news

Police call for witnesses after Tesco ‘windscreen punch’

December 29, 2022 at 10:18 am

Police in Kirkwall are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed, or has information regarding, an incident of vandalism that took place on Pickaquoy Road, in front of Tesco stores, around 10pm on Tuesday December 27.

An individual was observed vandalising a bike which they discarded. The individual then ran up to a passing vehicle and punched it’s windscreen, damaging it, before leaving the scene.

Should a member of the public have witnessed the events, or has any information regarding the individual in question, they are sincerely urged to contact officers at the Kirkwall Police Station.

Or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

