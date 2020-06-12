Police appeal after forced entry in Stromness

June 12, 2020 at 10:11 am

Police are appealing for information after the door of an outbuilding in Stromness was forced open.

Officers believe the incident at Hellihole Road took place between 9pm on Wednesday, June 10, and 8am on Thursday, June 11.

A wheelie bin was used to gain access to the door which sits up from the road before it was forced open which shows there was intent to gain

access. No property was stolen but damage was caused to the door.

If anyone has any information regarding this, you can contact Police Scotland on 101 or attend at the Kirkwall Police Station, quoting reference number: NK433/20.

