Police appeal to trace mountain bike

August 23, 2023 at 9:35 am

Police Station, Kirkwall, Orkney.

A red, adult-sized mountain bike has been taken without the owners consent, from an address in Stromness.

Police are appealing for information regarding the specialist bicycle’s disappearance.

It is understood that the bike was removed from a property at Grieveship West between 11pm on August 16 and 9am on August 17.

Members of the public can contact 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111. Alternatively, members of the public can pass on information by completing a form on website fearless.org

Both Crimestoppers and Fearless are completely anonymous services, and your personal information will not be shared.

Those contacting authorities regarding the bike’s disappearance should quote reference number CR/0155482/23.

