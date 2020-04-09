  • Kirkwall
police information request

Police appeal over lost medication

Police have said that a quantity of medication has been reported lost somewhere between Papdale and Palace Road in Kirkwall. The items were lost between Tuesday and today, Thursday.

Anyone finding this medication is asked to take it to the police station or to a chemist immediately, so it can be safely disposed of.

Police are advising that the consumption of any medication without it first have being prescribed by a medical professional can potentially be very dangerous

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirkwall Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

