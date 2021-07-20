Police appeal over hit and run
Police have stated that one vehicle — which was parked in a marked bay — sustained damage to the rear, nearside, and bumper.
The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without leaving any details or attending to Kirkwall Police office to report the incident.
The second vehicle — said to be possibly blue in colour — would also have received damage.
If anyone has any information in relation to the incident please contact Police Scotland on 101, or attend at Kirkwall Police Office.
Reference Number: NK623/21
Officer: PC Q0492