featured news

Police appeal for witnesses following Finstown house damage

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident where damage occurred to a property in Finstown.

The incident, at a house in the Maitland Place area, is believed to have occurred between about 2am and 3am on Sunday, September 15.

Police would be interested to hear from the occupants of a light coloured vehicle similar to a Citroen Berlingo or Peugeot Partner van that was seen in the area of Old Finstown Road at this time who may provide valuable information.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirkwall Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

