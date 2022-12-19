featured news

Police appeal for witnesses after St Mary’s Lampost damaged

December 19, 2022 at 2:55 pm

Police are seeking information after a lamppost opposite the Inn Cottage, St Mary’s village in Holm was damaged on Monday December 12.

The lower portion of the lamppost has buckled and left the rest of the pole bent over at a 30 degree angle.

Police have issued a call for any one who may have seen the vehicle which caused this damage to come forward.

To be clear there is one arlready another lamppost situated next to this one, which has already been reported to the local authorities.

The one police are interested in is the one that is situated slightly closer to Kirkwall.

Members of the public can contact 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111. Alternatively, members of the public can pass on information by completing a form on website fearless.org – this is completely anonymous and your personal information will not be shared.

