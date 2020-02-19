  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
breaking news

Police appeal for information on missing woman

Police are appealing for anyone with information about a missing woman to come forward, as concerns for her welfare grow.

Sixty-five-year-old Lesley Murdoch has not been seen since 8am this morning, Wednesday, when she was last seen at the Glebe area of Birsay.

She is described as being five-feet, four inches, tall with long dark hair, believed to be wearing a dark blue jacket and light-coloured trousers.

Anyone who knows where Lesley is should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0734 of 19 February or speak to any police officers.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos