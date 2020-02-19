Police appeal for information on missing woman

February 19, 2020 at 1:56 pm

Police are appealing for anyone with information about a missing woman to come forward, as concerns for her welfare grow.

Sixty-five-year-old Lesley Murdoch has not been seen since 8am this morning, Wednesday, when she was last seen at the Glebe area of Birsay.

She is described as being five-feet, four inches, tall with long dark hair, believed to be wearing a dark blue jacket and light-coloured trousers.

Anyone who knows where Lesley is should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0734 of 19 February or speak to any police officers.

