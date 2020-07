Police appeal for information after vehicle damaged

July 9, 2020 at 10:00 am

Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was damaged in Kirkwall last month.

Between June 19 and 20, a grey Toyota was damaged at King Haakon Street, Kirkwall.

Police are appealing for anyone who has information or happened to have been within the vicinity at this time to come forwards.

Members of the public can contact Kirkwall Police on 101 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

