Police appeal for information after Kirkwall vandalism

June 28, 2020 at 12:06 pm

Police are appealing for information after a window was smashed at James Dowell and Sons stonemasons on Junction Road, Kirkwall.

The damage is thought to have been done sometime between 4pm on Friday June 19 and 8am the following morning.

Anyone with any information is being asked to get in touch with the police on 101 or to attend at Kirkwall Police Station.

