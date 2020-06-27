Police appeal for information after assault and breach of the peace

June 27, 2020 at 1:11 pm

Police are appealing for information in relation to an assault that took place in Bignold Park around 5.45pm on Monday, June 22, invovlving two males assaulting another male.

Police are also appealing for information in relation to a breach of the peace which took place around 6.40pm on the same date near to Papadale Primary School involving the same males.

If anyone has any information regarding this please contact Police Scotland on 101 or attend at the Kirkwall Police Station.

