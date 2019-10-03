  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
news

Police appeal for footage after traffic incident

Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a car caused vehicles to take significant evasive action on Saturday, September 14.

The incident, involving a dark-coloured Audi, is believed to have occurred at around 2.30pm. Other road users reportedly had to take evasive action in order to avoid a collision with the car, after it attempted to overtake  three vehicles on A986 between Refuge Corner the junction with the A965 — heading towards Dounby.

Police say an oncoming vehicle required to come to a complete stop as a result of this incident. They are particularly keen to hear from the driver
of a white vehicle which was at the front of the line of cars that the Audi was overtaking, or anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos