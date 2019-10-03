Police appeal for footage after traffic incident

October 3, 2019 at 2:21 pm

Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a car caused vehicles to take significant evasive action on Saturday, September 14.

The incident, involving a dark-coloured Audi, is believed to have occurred at around 2.30pm. Other road users reportedly had to take evasive action in order to avoid a collision with the car, after it attempted to overtake three vehicles on A986 between Refuge Corner the junction with the A965 — heading towards Dounby.

Police say an oncoming vehicle required to come to a complete stop as a result of this incident. They are particularly keen to hear from the driver

of a white vehicle which was at the front of the line of cars that the Audi was overtaking, or anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident.

