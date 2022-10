featured news

Police appeal for dashcam footage

October 24, 2022 at 10:02 am

Do you have dashcam footage of an HGV which was driving between Tormiston Mill and Stenness last Wednesday evening?

Police are keen to trace such footage of the vehicle, which has the registration mark VO17 EFA, or to have drivers confirmed seeing the HGV at the aforementioned location on October 19 at around 5.40pm.

If anyone has any information regarding this, you are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or attend at Kirkwall Police Station.

