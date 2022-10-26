news

Police appeal following Parkside traffic collision

October 26, 2022 at 9:26 am

Police are appealing for information in relation to a road traffic collision which took place on Parkside, Finstown, between 4.30pm on Friday, October 21 and noon on Saturday, October 22.

Officers say the incident involved a blue Ford transit van, which was parked on the street, being struck by another vehicle, the driver of which failed to stop and to report the collision.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Police Scotland on 101, attend at the Kirkwall Police Station, or contact Crimestoppers.

