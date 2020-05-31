Police appeal following fatal road crash

May 31, 2020 at 12:40 pm

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 35-year-old man sadly died in a single vehicle collision on Crowness Crescent, Hatston, yesterday afternoon, Saturday.

According to police, Gerard Kerins, from Aberdeenshire, passed away after the black KTM motorcycle he was riding was involved in the collision at 4pm.

Mr Kerins had been in Orkney working and regularly travelled to the county for work in the energy sector.

Sergeant David Miller of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit based at Dingwall said: “First and foremost our thoughts go out to Mr Kerins’ family and friends at this sad time. Officers from the Road Policing Unit are in Orkney carrying out enquiries on respect of this collision and are providing support to Mr Kerins’ family.

“I would encourage anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw the black KTM motorcycle in the area before, or who may have dash cam footage that could assist our investigation, to contact police at Kirkwall via 101. Please quote reference number 2976 of May 30, 2020, when calling.”

Our thoughts are with Mr Kerins’ family and friends at this time.

