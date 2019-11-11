  • Kirkwall
Police appeal following collision

Police are appealing for any witnesses to a road traffic collision that is reported to have taken place between a parked red coloured MG6 and and an
unknown other vehicle.

According to officers, the incident happened at The Meadows, Kirkwall near to the junction of Marwick Drive, Kirkwall, between Friday, November 8 and Sunday, November 10.

If anyone has any information regarding this, they can contact Police Scotland on 101 or attend at the Kirkwall Police Station.

