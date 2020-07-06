Police appeal following careless driving incident

July 6, 2020 at 8:57 am

Police are conducting enquiries into a case of careless driving on the A965 road, between the junction with Zions Loan and Finstown, over the weekend.

Police have said, at about 3pm on Saturday, a dark-coloured Ford vehicle was observed overtaking several vehicles in a careless manner.

Kirkwall would like to speak with any drivers or passengers who may have witnessed this or who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirkwall Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

