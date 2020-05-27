Police appeal after theft of wire fencing

May 27, 2020 at 1:30 pm

Police are appealing for information after a quantity of wire fencing was taken from an address in Deerness.

Police say the theft took place some time between the evening of last Sunday and yesterday, Tuesday. The fencing is a large quantity of barbed and shire wire in rolls.

Police are keen to speak with anyone who may have any information or who has been offered wire fencing for sale.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirkwall Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

