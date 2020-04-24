Police appeal after theft from council yard

April 24, 2020 at 6:22 pm

Police are appealing for information after two large sections of pipe were removed without authority from the Orkney Islands Council (OIC) yard on Shapinsay.

Police say the sections of pipe, which measure 6 metres by 150mm, are thought to have been removed between mid-March and the week commencing April 13.

It is understood that removing them would have required significant effort so police are not only appealing for anyone who has information of the whereabouts of the pipes but also any suspicious activity around the area of the OIC yard on Shapinsay during that time period.

Members of the public can contact 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

