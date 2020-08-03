  • Kirkwall
Police appeal after Rousay polytunnel vandalism

Police are appealing for information after a number of plants were destroyed in a polytunnel belonging to the Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre Community Trust.

The incident it thought to have occurred sometime between July 15 and 16 at the polytunnel, which is near Johnstons Road, Rousay.

It has been reported that a person has taken a knife or other sharp object to the plants, flowers and vegetables within, causing the destruction of the above.

Anyone with any information on this matter is asked to call the police on 101.

