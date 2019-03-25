  • Kirkwall
Police appeal after cars damaged in Kirkwall

Police say two cars were vandalised in Kirkwall earlier this month.

Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward with information after two cars were damaged in separate incidents this month.

Between midnight and 6.30am on Wednesday, March 6, a grey Nissan Qashqai was vandalised while parked at 18 Harbour Street, in Kirkwall. Police have said the car’s roof was dented and the bodywork scraped.

A blue Mercedes was also damaged, on Monday, March 18, between 2pm and 6.10pm, while it was parked in the electric charging parking bay in the Pickaquoy Centre car park. Police have said it looks like someone was trying to gain entry to the car.

Anyone with information regarding the damage or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the areas where they were parked is being asked to call Kirkwall Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

