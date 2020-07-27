Police appeal after careless overtaking incident

July 27, 2020 at 2:27 pm

Police are appealling for information after a case of careless driving, which saw a car forced to drive on a verge on the Kirkwall to Stromness road.

Police have said that, on Monday July 20 at about 5pm a vehicle was travelling on the A965 road in the Stromness direction, before Stenness village, when it was forced to drive some distance along the road’s verge as a result of a careless overtake by another vehicle.

Police are appealing for the driver or passengers in a large white van, which was travelling in front of the vehicles at this time, to come forward. Anyone else who also may have witnessed this incident is also being asked to talk to the police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on the 101 phone number, or get in touch annonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111.



