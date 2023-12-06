featured news

Police appeal after car window smashed

December 6, 2023 at 9:32 am

A rear window of a car parked in the Papdale area of Kirkwall has was smashed on Tuesday afternoon, and police are now investigating the circumstances.

Officers are appealing for information regarding what they believe to be an act of vandalism.

The incident took place within Papadale East car park, opposite Kirkwall Grammar School between 1.45pm and 3.50pm on December 5.

The car damaged is a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirkwall Police Station

on 101 or crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

