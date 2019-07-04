Police appeal after car damaged

July 4, 2019 at 12:00 pm

Police are appealing for information after a car was damaged in a Kirkwall carpark, last weekend.

The silver Volkswagen car, which was parked in the Albert Street carpark, is thought to have been damaged between 10.40am and midday last Saturday morning.

Police have said the damage appears to have been caused by another vehicle and they are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that relates to it.

Anyone with such information is asked to contact Kirkwall Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

