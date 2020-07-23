PM visits Orkney — isles to be at heart of ‘green industrial revolution’

July 23, 2020 at 1:20 pm

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke enthusiastically of Orkney’s potential as a “longterm generator of green jobs”, as he visited the county, today, Thursday.

The PM’s trip to Orkney came less than 24 hours after he announced that the county, along with Shetland and the Western Isles were to benefit from £50million of UK Government funding.

This is in addition to £50 million funding from the Scottish Government. The £100million Islands Growth Deal will be released to the three island groups over the next 15 years. The Prime Minister, along with Orkney Islands Council, is keen to see the money used to boost the county’s renewables potential.

Speaking to The Orcadian, during a visit to the Orkney Research and Innovation Centre, this morning, Mr Johnson said: “With wind power, this area alone could produce 25 per cent of what’s needed for the whole of the UK. I can really see how this would be a longterm generator of green jobs. Not just for Orkney, but for the whole of the UK.

“We are going to be setting out a thorough plan for a green industrial revolution. I want to see us a country using the fantastic natural potential of places like Orkney.”

As well as being welcomed by local leaders and officials, a greeting party of protestors also awaited Mr Johnson as he arrived in Orkney.

Robert Leslie, a member of the SNP Orkney branch, who has previously run for the Orkney and Shetland seat at Westminster said: “When the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom makes a visit to Orkney — whether it’s to make a funding announcement, or to try and keep this union together — I feel like we can’t just sit back and say nothing.”

