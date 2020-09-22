virus

PM addresses Commons as tighter COVID restrictions expected

September 22, 2020 at 12:56 pm

We have reached a “perilous turning point” in the fight against coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told parliament, this afternoon, Tuesday, just as restrictions are set to tighten across the UK.

Mr Johnson has been addressing the House of Commons, following and emergency meeting of COBRA, this morning, which involved discussions between the leaders of all four UK nations. He outlined further restrictions which are to take effect in England, in order to combat the virus.

Meanwhile, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce an increase in measures for Scotland at around 2.20pm.

Speaking this afternoon, Mr Johnson said: “We always knew that, while we might have driven the virus into retreat, the prospect of a second wave was very real.

“We have reached a perilous turning point.”

