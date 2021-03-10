Politicians welcome passing of Scottish Budget

March 10, 2021 at 10:30 am

The Scottish Budget passed by the Scottish Parliament yesterday, Tuesday, is a great deal for the islands, according to Robert Leslie, Orkney’s SNP candidate in the upcoming Holyrood elections.

Finance secretary Kate Forbes’ budget was passed after support from the Greens and the Lib Dems.

Orkney’s MSP, Liam McArthur, also supported the budget.

SNP candidate Robert Leslie said: “I was delighted to see the Scottish Budget pass by 70 votes to 53, securing — among many other boosts for Orkney — the record funding for Orkney’s internal ferries.

“That funding was, quite rightly, welcomed by OIC leader Councillor James Stockan, who recognised that it will make a big difference to people’s lives in communities across the county.

“The Scottish Government has been clear that, while responsibility for internal ferries sits with the local authorities, it recognises the funding pressures that this can bring.

“As well as funding provided through the Local Government settlement, additional revenue funding of £32.5 million has been provided to local authorities over the last three years.

“The 2021-22 Budget includes £19.2 million for local authority ferries, an increase of £7.7 million on last year. This ensures that local authorities are fully funded to operate their internal ferry services.

“This delivers a key ask from the Scottish Government’s local authority partners at a time of unprecedented financial pressure on the Scottish budget.

“Of course for Orkney it facilitates the introduction of Sunday services and Road Equivalent Tariff (RET) on inter-island ferries.

“The Scottish Government has stated that it is well aware of the growing need for local authorities to replace ageing ferry fleets and infrastructure. While responsibility for funding replacement infrastructure remains with the councils, Scottish Ministers are committed to continuing engagement.

“The passing of the budget also means £82.7 million is coming Orkney Islands Council’s way, up £4.5 million on last year — a 5.7 per cent hike.”

Both Mr Leslie and Orkney’s MSP, Liam McArthur, welcomed increased spending in areas such as mental health services, education, green initiatives, business support and agri-environment.

Mr Leslie added: “I am sure folk across Orkney will join me in welcoming this budget, there is plenty in it for islanders to be pleased about as we look to build a better, fairer and greener future for us all.”

Meanwhile, Mr McArthur welcomed a number of concessions included in the budget, notably the additional funding for Orkney’s internal ferry services.

But he says this now needs to be a long-term commitment from the Scottish Government and backed by support for new vessels.

Commenting on the budget, Mr McArthur said: “Over the last year, along with my Scottish Liberal Democrat colleagues, I have sought to hold the government to account over its handling of this crisis. I have done so, however, constructively and with the interests of supporting constituents and our community at the forefront.

“That approach has remained the same during this year’s budget negotiations and I’m pleased that we’ve secured funding for a number of areas that will be important for our country’s recovery. A significant increase in investment for mental health services, for example, delivers on a key ask from the Scottish Liberal Democrats as we look to address our country’s mental health crisis.

“The additional funding for Orkney’s internal ferry services is also very welcome after years of broken promises and Orkney being short changed. It’s vital, though, that this is not just a one-off pre-election gesture but part of a long term commitment by government that also includes addressing the urgent need for new vessels.

“Meantime, I’m glad that cross-party agreement could be reached on this budget at a time when politicians from all parties should be absolutely focused on putting the recovery first.”

