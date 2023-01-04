featured news

Playwright claims pie and pint prize

January 4, 2023 at 2:41 pm

An Orkney playwright has beaten out the competition to have her work produced as part of the famous A Play, A Pie and A Pint series at Glasgow’s Òran Mór venue.

Áine King from Kirkwall has claimed victory in the David MacLennan Award 2022, and as a result her play Burning Bright will be staged professionally this spring.

Burning Bright looks at the climate crisis from the view of three separate people. Each is experiencing first-hand the impacts of our rapidly changing world.

More in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

