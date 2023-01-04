  • Kirkwall
Playwright claims pie and pint prize

Áine King has won the David MacLennan Award 2022. (Antony Hodgson)

An Orkney playwright has beaten out the competition to have her work produced as part of the famous A Play, A Pie and A Pint series at Glasgow’s Òran Mór venue.

Áine King from Kirkwall has claimed victory in the David MacLennan Award 2022, and as a result her play Burning Bright will be staged professionally this spring.

Burning Bright looks at the climate crisis from the view of three separate people. Each is experiencing first-hand the impacts of our rapidly changing world.

More in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.