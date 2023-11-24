featured news

Playpark Renewal Fun reopened

November 24, 2023 at 3:19 pm

A funding pot to help revamp community play areas has reopened for applications.

Orkney Islands Council’s (OIC) Playpark Renewal Fund has reopened for applications from communities striving to improve their playpark areas, offering support of up to 50 per cent of project costs — up to a maximum grant of £25,000 per project.

Eight applications have been received from eligible organisations in the county over previous rounds in April and September, this year.

The fund, created with COVID-19 recovery funding and managed by the council’s sport and leisure service, is now open for applications until February 4.

Application guidance and the application form are available at https://www.orkney.gov.uk/Service-Directory/S/play-areas.htm

For more information, you can contact Sarah Johnston sarah.johnston@orkney.gov.uk 01856 873535 Ext 2449 or Katell Roche katell.roche@orkney.gov.uk 01856 873535 Ext 2430

Share this:

Tweet

