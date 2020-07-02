Plans to reopen some OIC leisure facilities progressing

July 2, 2020 at 9:30 am

Orkney Islands Council plan to reopen a number of leisure facilities from late July onwards, while announcing that motorhomes and caravans will be able to dispose of waste and fill up with water at certain sites from tomorrow.

The Education, Leisure and Housing Service are currently working on restart and renew plans in preparation for the reopening of a number of its leisure, library and culture facilities later in July and into August.

Plans are being developed to open the Point of Ness Campsite in Stromness, the Hoy Outdoor Centre and the Rackwick Hostel from Monday, July 20, and depending on demand there is an option to open the Birsay campsite as well.

Bookings for these sites will reopen from July 13. All bookings and payments must be made in advance using the following link: https://orkney.campmanager.com/Check-Availability/ or by emailing stromnesscs@orkney.gov.uk or by telephone 01856 873535.

In line with recent guidance from the Scottish Government, motorhomes and caravans will be able to dispose of chemical waste and fill up with fresh water at the Point of Ness Campsite and the Orkney Caravan Park in Kirkwall from tomorrow, July 3.

People visiting either site to do this will be asked to observe hand hygiene and physical distancing requirements.

All developments will be dependent on public health advice at the time and a decision by the Scottish Government to move to Phase 3 of the route-map out of lockdown.

