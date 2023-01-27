featured news

Plans blossom for hanging baskets

January 27, 2023 at 3:56 pm

It was a blooming enthusiastic response last Monday night when community councillors were asked if they wished to brighten Kirkwall with floral decorations once more.

Kirkwall and St Ola Community Council is responsible for the flower tubs at the war memorial on the Kirk Green, the shrub bed at the Scapa junction, and the hanging baskets which adorn town shopfronts in the summer.

It may still be winter, but planning is already under way to restore all these floral arrangements to full bloom in the coming months.

More in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

