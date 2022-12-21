featured news

Planning permission granted for Faray windfarm

December 21, 2022 at 1:54 pm

Planning permission has been granted by Scottish Ministers for the Faray Windfarm. The project, being developed by Orkney Islands Council (OIC), has previously been described as the final piece of the puzzle in meeting the needs case for a new interconnector cable to mainland Scotland.

In the decision notice published today, Scottish Ministers say that their planning reporter recommended that permission be refused. However, the Ministers say they have “carefully considered all the evidence” and decided to grant the planning permission, subject to a series of conditions being met.

The six-turbine proposal is the final element of Orkney’s Community Wind Farm Project, with planning permission having been granted for similar projects at Quanterness and Hoy in December last year. According to the local authority, the project could bring huge economic and community benefits to Orkney. Any decision on whether or not to go ahead with the project will be subject to separate decisions by council next year.

