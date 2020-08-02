Pitches reopen for bookings

August 2, 2020 at 8:00 am

Grass pitches will reopen for use from Monday.

Garry Burton, sport and leisure service manager said: “Following discussions between Orkney Islands Council, the Scottish Football Association, Orkney Youth Development Group and the Orkney Amateur Football Association, we are delighted to announce that grass pitches will open for bookings from Monday, August 3.

“Given the halt the COVID-19 pandemic put on the majority of activities the most important thing is that there is a structured, safe and progressive return to activities, focusing on fun, playing games/activities that are in line with the sports’ governing bodies and Scottish Government guidelines, and as a result it was decided by all at the meeting that there was no requirement for pitches to be marked or have goals erected.

“I would like to thank the grounds maintenance contractors who have continued to maintain the pitches throughout the period of lockdown, and as such have kept the pitches in good order which has enabled them to be quickly opened again.

“Unfortunately, there will be no access to indoor changing facilities or toilets at this time to ensure adherence to Scottish Government guidelines. Prior to confirmation of any booking, clubs must provide a completed booking form, evidence of a COVID risk assessment for their activities, have a club COVID officer, child protection officer and child protection policy in place (for junior activities) and any other requirements as stipulated by individual sports’ governing bodies.”

For more information or club support and guidance please contact Joanne Bamford on 01856 873535 or email joanne.bamford@orkney.gov.uk.

To make a booking clubs are asked to contact the Sport and Leisure service by calling 01856 873535 or emailing leisure.culture@orkney.gov.uk. Booking forms will also be made available on the Orkney Islands Council website.

Share this:

Tweet

