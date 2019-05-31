Pilot whales remain in Kirkwall Bay

May 31, 2019 at 10:23 am

The pod of pilot whales which generated huge interest and concern while alongside Hatston Pier yesterday, remain in Kirkwall Bay this morning, according to the team monitoring its movements.

A team of volunteer medics from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue group, including Sanday Ranger Emma Neave-Webb, continue to monitor the pod of pilot whales which last night spent time just offshore below Saverock, St Ola, a short distance away from Hatston Pier.

The team have rescue equipment on scene in case the whales beach, however the pod last night remained calm and in apparent good health.

Emma explained that the group did not want to employ the tactic of driving them out to sea, in case they end up ashore in another more remote location.

It has not been confirmed if the pod is the same pod which was in Stronsay, however many photographs taken of the whales are being studied for identifying markings.

Speaking this morning, Friday, she said: ” We were there till just gone 11pm last night and no change. This morning they were still there, but have now split into two groups with 12 together in Kirkwall Bay and the one big female still spyhopping where they had been last night.”

She added: “The plan is to monitor for the day, and just see what happens.”

Share this:

Tweet

