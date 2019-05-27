Pilot whales cause concern off Stronsay and Sanday

May 27, 2019 at 4:23 pm

TWO pods of pilot whales spotted in the North Isles have been causing concern for islanders, afraid that they may become beached.

There was good news for one of the pods sighted off Sanday, the group of 30 long-finned pilot whales were safely herded back out to sea and into deeper water last night, Sunday, in a carefully co-ordinated operation.

Meanwhile, a pod off around 12 whales in St Catherine’s Bay, Stronsay, are being monitored, with plans being made to attempt to also guide them out into deeper water tonight.

A team of volunteer medics from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue group, including Sanday Ranger Emma Neave- Webb, and other volunteers, have been involved in the operation.

