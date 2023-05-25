featured news

Pier Head assault prompts police appeal

May 25, 2023 at 9:40 am

A male was assaulted at the Pier Head in Victoria Street, Stromness, according to the police.

Officers say the incident occurred around 1.30am on Saturday, May 20. The culprit is said to be a male in their mid-40s, who was wearing a grey zipped jumper with medium length dark hair and a ginger beard. The culprit is further described as being around five foot seven inches tall and of an average build.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward that may have seen this incident.

Members of the public can contact 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111. Alternatively, members of the public can pass on information by completing a form on website fearless.org — this is completely anonymous and your personal information will not be shared.

Share this:

Tweet

